RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 15,454 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 56,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2%

BMY stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

