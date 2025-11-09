Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 270.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,975,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $657.53 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $834.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $588.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

