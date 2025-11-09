Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Sells $19,872.00 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Euan Abraham sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $19,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 244,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,667.20. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Euan Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 5th, Euan Abraham sold 3,915 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $45,766.35.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Euan Abraham sold 25,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Euan Abraham sold 1,480 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $22,481.20.

On Friday, September 19th, Euan Abraham sold 25,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $374,750.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Euan Abraham sold 8,433 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $104,400.54.

On Monday, September 8th, Euan Abraham sold 12,603 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $133,591.80.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $640.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 3,726.00% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Singular Research upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SERV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 521,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Serve Robotics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $235,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Serve Robotics by 166.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.