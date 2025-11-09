BMO Capital Markets Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $465.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $465.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.50.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Up 0.7%

HubSpot stock opened at $397.83 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $375.01 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,972.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.88.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $235,012,160.40. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total transaction of $8,637,886.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,275,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,744,531.30. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 136.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.