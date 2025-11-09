Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 297,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,317,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,514,000 after acquiring an additional 334,946 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 79.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 115,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Arete lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software
In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $106,621.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,941.20. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 8.1%
Shares of TTWO opened at $232.00 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.20 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.45.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.