Insider Selling: Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Sells $171,395.36 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 140,488 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $171,395.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,007,122 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,688.84. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $65,886.92.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 47,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $58,499.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $121,341.27.

On Friday, October 31st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $145,976.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $125,059.48.

HOWL stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOWL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

