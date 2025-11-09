Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $2.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 408,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,640. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,280 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

