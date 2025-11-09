Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 21.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,551,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,719,000 after acquiring an additional 132,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

