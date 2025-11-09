Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 94.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $237.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $246.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $267.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

