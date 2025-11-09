iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 10.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

IYW stock opened at $199.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average of $177.74.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

