Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $135,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI opened at $391.44 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.77 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

