Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $26.98 Million Stock Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. $ASTL

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989,633 shares during the quarter. Algoma Steel Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,088,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 7,218,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,734,000 after acquiring an additional 576,801 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 712.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,363,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,416 shares during the period. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 1,242,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 293,396 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $405.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $380.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.98 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. Research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

