18,600 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $37,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
Shares of BB opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 44,178 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $218,681.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,566.60. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $130,944.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 568,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,917.68. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 88,565 shares of company stock valued at $423,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.60 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.
BlackBerry Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
