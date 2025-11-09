Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,397 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:FDS opened at $262.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.50 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Helen L. Shan purchased 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. This represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin purchased 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $356.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.