James Wirth Sells 12,500 Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James Wirth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $18,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,091,796 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,940.12. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.24.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
