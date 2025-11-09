James Wirth Sells 12,500 Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James Wirth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $18,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,091,796 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,940.12. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

