Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $94.17 Million Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $94,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Strategy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Strategy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 185,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,818,000 after buying an additional 55,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 26.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 250.6% in the second quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 228.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $175.00 target price on Strategy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Insider Activity

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,890.62. The trade was a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 36,399 shares of company stock worth $3,539,220 over the last ninety days. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategy Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of MSTR opened at $241.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $219.68 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 3.87.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $8.53. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.