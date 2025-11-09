RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 97,208 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,208 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CCL opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

