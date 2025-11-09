Savant Capital LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,069 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,701 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $156,193,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $861,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,388.08. This represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,385,742 shares of company stock worth $403,923,453. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $130.36 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.