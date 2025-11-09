Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $243,864.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 322,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,097.18. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 389,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 83,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

