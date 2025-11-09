Insider Selling: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $42,115.71 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $42,115.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,743.85. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Mezvinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

On Thursday, November 6th, Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,755 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $261,161.55.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $148.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average is $146.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 679.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Yum! Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.