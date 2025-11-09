Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in BXP by 193.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BXP by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in BXP by 24.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in BXP during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BXP from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BXP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.26.

BXP Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. BXP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $84.75.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.88 million. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.BXP’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. BXP’s payout ratio is presently -220.47%.

BXP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

