Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $954,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 899.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,854,104.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 158,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,606,129.46. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $439,837.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,010.68. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,743 shares of company stock worth $27,385,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average of $228.19. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 272.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GWRE. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

