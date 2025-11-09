Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 906 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Docusign by 37.2% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 95,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 738.2% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Docusign by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 387,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign Stock Down 0.0%

Docusign stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $533,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,915.98. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.