Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,833 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Airbnb worth $75,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $30,318,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 468,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,125,887.05. This trade represents a 33.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $75,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,592,872.82. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $120.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 22.03%.The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

