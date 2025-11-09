Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.33 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 492,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 106,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

