Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 27,528 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 298.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $648.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $705.20. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

