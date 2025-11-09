Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $325,000. Allianz SE increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 281.8% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $529,264,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,968. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.03.

PayPal Trading Down 0.1%

PYPL stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

