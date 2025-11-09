Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 677 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AON opened at $346.10 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $323.73 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.08 and a 200 day moving average of $357.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AON from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.07.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

