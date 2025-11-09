Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $255,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 22.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 40,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,170.27. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,942.95. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

