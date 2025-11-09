Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.73 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.