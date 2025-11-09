Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 141.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $31,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,118.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,739.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,607.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,668.68. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

