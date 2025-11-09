Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 509.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,289 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $38,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $92,168.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,651.30. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,447 shares of company stock worth $4,276,512 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

