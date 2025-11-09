iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 455.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,085,000 after buying an additional 154,666 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $337.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.73.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.