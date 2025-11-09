Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $21.98 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $442.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.67.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $4,034,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,568,138.45. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,800. This trade represents a 40.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,144 shares of company stock valued at $44,160,261. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

