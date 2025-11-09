Future Fund LLC Purchases Shares of 20,633 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $44.49 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

