SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $25.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $40.00 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.63.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.53% and a negative net margin of 177.64%.The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.33) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

