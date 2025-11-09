Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Heatwurx (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports.

Heatwurx Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. Heatwurx has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heatwurx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Heatwurx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Heatwurx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

About Heatwurx

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

