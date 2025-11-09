Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Stock Price Up 7.5% – What’s Next?

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.96. 1,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

