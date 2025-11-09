ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.20% and a negative return on equity of 55.54%.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

PRQR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 526,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,782. The stock has a market cap of $233.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.16. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

