First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $52.8550. Approximately 6,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $190.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 200.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

