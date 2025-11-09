First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $52.8550. Approximately 6,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $190.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.
The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
