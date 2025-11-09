Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.62 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a return on equity of 2,102.70% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.
Shares of MSGE traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 496,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,283. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
