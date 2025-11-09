Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Trading Up 5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.20. 2,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLSPF

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Melrose Industries Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.