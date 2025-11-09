Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Trading Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.6750 and last traded at $15.6750. 1,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Securitas North America, Securitas Europe, and Securitas Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

