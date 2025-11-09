FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Shares Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETGet Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $34.06. 8,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 868% from the average session volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.0164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.82% of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

