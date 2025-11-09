FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Shares Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $34.06. 8,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 868% from the average session volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.0164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund ( NASDAQ:ASET Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.82% of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

