ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.20% and a negative return on equity of 55.54%.

PRQR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,782. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $233.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

PRQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

