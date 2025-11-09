Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 297,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 87,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Up 33.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

