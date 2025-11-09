Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Stock Price Up 14.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report) shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 8,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 21,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.8842.
Cambria Cannabis ETF Trading Up 15.5%
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02.
Cambria Cannabis ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.
Cambria Cannabis ETF Company Profile
The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.
