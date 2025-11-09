Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Stock Price Up 14.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report) shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 8,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 21,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.8842.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Trading Up 15.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambria Cannabis ETF

Cambria Cannabis ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 46,587 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000.

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

