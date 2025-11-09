PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. 2,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.
PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.
