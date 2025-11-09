Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Time to Buy?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 923,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 308,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Southern Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.21.
About Southern Energy
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
