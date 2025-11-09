Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 and last traded at GBX 125. 143,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 176,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50.

Franchise Brands Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £246.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franchise Brands news, insider Stephen Hemsley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 per share, with a total value of £60,500. Also, insider Andrew Mallows sold 223,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134, for a total value of £300,034.04. 31.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on B2B van-based service with seven franchise brands and a presence in 10 countries across the UK, North America and Europe. The Group is focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model and has a combined network of over 600 franchisees.

The Company owns several market-leading brands with long trading histories, including Pirtek in Europe, Filta, Metro Rod and Metro Plumb, all of which benefit from the Group’s central support services, particularly technology, marketing, and finance.

